Men's world number one Novak Djokovic tamed Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open 2021 on Sunday. Djokovic won the match in straight sets to extend his dominance at the Australian Open. With this win, Djokovic has sealed a record-extending ninth AO honor. This was also his 18th Grand Slam title in total. Here we present the records broken.

Finale Djokovic dominates the show to overcome Medvedev

Djokovic took a 3-0 lead in the first set to start strongly. However, Medvedev fought back to make it 3-3. Both players maintained the intensity before Djoker broke when it mattered most to take the set 7-5. Medvedev got an early break next but lost momentum as Djokovic made it 4-1 before winning 6-2. The third set saw Djokovic maintain his ascendancy.

AO Djoker seals a record-extending ninth AO title

Prior to this win, Djokovic had the record for most Australian Open wins in the history of the Grand Slam event (8). He has now sealed a record-extending ninth men's title in Melbourne. By winning the Australian Open 2021 event, it is now the second time that the Serb has clinched the title three successive times. He has done it before from 2011-2013.

Grand Slams Djokovic pockets his 18th career Grand Slam

Djokovic has now won a total of 18 Grand Slams in his career. The star player is only behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Slams (20 each). Notably, Djokovic has won a total of 82 matches at the AO and has a win-loss record of 82-8. This is the first Slam where he has won 80-plus matches.

Records Other notable records scripted by Djokovic

Djokovic has won all of his final duels at the Australian Open. He has never lost a final here in Melbourne. He has won his ninth final at AO to maintain a 100% record. Djokovic, who played his 28th Grand Slam final, has a record of 18-10. This is also the fourth season in a row where Djokovic has won a Slam title.

Journey Djokovic's road to the AO 2021 title

1st round: beat Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 2nd round: beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 3rd round: beat Taylor Fritz 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 4th round: beat Milos Raonic 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Quarter-final: beat Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 Semi-final: beat Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Final: beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Do you know? Djoker's Australian Open wins and his tally at Slams

Djokovic has won the Australian Open in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021. He has now registered 303 victories at Grand Slams. His tally reads 303-45.

Information Medvedev's run comes to an end

Medvedev's 20-match winning run has come to an end with this defeat. Prior to this loss, he had also registered 12 straight wins versus the top 10. This was Medvedev's second Slam final. He has now lost both.