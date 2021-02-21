Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 02:27 pm

Arsenal host Manchester City in gameweek 25 of the Premier League 2020-21 season tonight. The Gunners, who are pushing for a top-half finish, need to be at their best against a City side, who are playing at another level. City are aiming to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we look at the statistical preview.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

The Gunners have registered two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five league games. Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, Man City are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games (W14 D2). Notably, they have kept 12 clean sheets in this phase, including in seven of their last nine games. City have also won 12 successive Premier League matches.

Head-to-head Arsenal vs Man City: Head-to-head facts

The two teams have met on 47 occasions in the Premier League. Arsenal have won 23 games, whereas, City have pocketed 14. 10 games have ended in a draw. Manchester City are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal. The Gunners have lost seven successive league matches against City. They have also failed to score in three successive home league games.

Arsenal Notable stats of Arsenal

The Gunners are unbeaten in six league games at home (W3, D3). Their win against Leeds United last time out was a first in four Premier League fixtures. Arsenal are placed 10th in the table, having claimed 34 points from 24 matches. They have scored only 31 goals so far. This is the lowest tally by a side placed within the top 10.

Man City Notable stats of Man City