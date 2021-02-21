New Zealand and Australia gear up for a five-match T20I series, starting Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams will be aiming to put their best foot forward with a view on the ICC World T20 to be held in India later this year. Ahead of an intense T20I series, we present all the key details you need to know.

Information A look at the squad of New Zealand

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen (on standby).

Details NZ vs AUS, T20Is: Live telecast in India

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will not have a live telecast in India. However, one can stream the match live on the Fancode app. The first, third and fourth T20I will start from 11:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the second and fifth T20I will start at 6:30 and 8:30 AM IST respectively.

Information A look at the Australian squad

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Archy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

Australia Notable stars missing for Australia

Australia are without the services of premier batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner in the top-order. In the bowling section, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are also absent. The squad was announced last month, keeping Australia's Test series against South Africa in mind. However, the tour was called off at the last moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NZ New Zealand have a quality side on offer

New Zealand have a strong outfit to challenge Australia at home. Led by Kane Williamson, the side boasts of premier pacers such as Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner lead the spin department. Jimmy Neesham, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 Auction, is the all-rounder. The in-form Devon Conway holds importance for the Kiwis.

