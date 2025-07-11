Page Loader
TMC leader returning home shot multiple times, then neck slashed
Khan was returning home from a party meeting

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 11, 2025
11:06 am
What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajjak Khan was brutally murdered in Bhangar Chaltaberia, South 24 Parganas, on Thursday night. The incident occurred when he was returning home from a party meeting. Khan was ambushed near a canal and shot multiple times. After he was shot, the assailants attacked him with sharp weapons. He succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Investigation progress

Accused ISF-backed miscreants

Canning East MLA Saokat Molla has blamed the Indian Secular Front (ISF)-backed miscreants for Khan's murder. Molla demanded immediate arrests and said, "Razzak was returning home after party work. The attackers not only shot him but also slashed his neck." "An autopsy will be done on Friday, but it is evident that the body bore both gunshot and deep wounds caused by a sharp weapon.... The assailants had allegedly come on bikes," a police officer said.

Related case

Another attack on TMC leader

This incident comes on the heels of a similar attack on a TMC panchayat samiti leader in Cooch Behar district last week. The samiti leader was shot dead on Thursday night. Assailants reportedly fired five rounds, one of which struck the back of his right hand. In that case, two people, including Dipankar Roy, the son of BJP MLA Sukumar Roy, were arrested.