Summarize Simplifying... In short Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, is set to resign and retake his oath on Tuesday after leading his party, JMM, and its allies to victory in the recent elections.

Despite facing corruption allegations and a stint in prison earlier this year, Soren managed to rally his coalition and secure a strong mandate, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with one of its worst performances in Jharkhand since 2000.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by top opposition leaders. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Soren will take oath on November 28

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren resigns, oath-taking on November 28

By Chanshimla Varah 04:48 pm Nov 24, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Governor Santosh Gangwar at 4:00pm on Sunday to formally stake his claim to form the government, ANI reported. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the oath ceremony of the new government will take place on November 28. Soren's return to power comes after a massive win for the JMM-led coalition. The alliance—consisting of the JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI-ML—won 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Election results

JMM-led alliance secures victory in Jharkhand assembly elections

The JMM was the single-largest party with 34 seats, while its allies Congress and RJD won 16 and four seats, respectively. The win guaranteed a second consecutive term for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The swearing-in ceremony will reportedly be graced by top leaders of the opposition INDIA, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Election aftermath

BJP suffers major defeat in Jharkhand assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a major defeat, winning just 21 seats in one of its worst showings since Jharkhand's inception in 2000. Earlier this year, Soren resigned as chief minister amid corruption allegations related to mining leases and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. After spending months in prison, he was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court. Upon his release, he managed to rally his coalition to defeat anti-incumbency sentiments and secure a strong mandate.