Modi thinks I carry blank Constitution...since...he never read it: Rahul

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:37 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations that the Constitution book he carries is blank. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disrespecting the Constitution and national icons. He suggested PM Modi perceives the book as empty because he has never read it. "The Constitution contains the soul of India and principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Color controversy

Gandhi dismisses BJP's criticism over Constitution book's color

Gandhi also took on BJP's criticism of the red color of his Constitution book. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the red cover meant support for "urban Naxals and anarchists." Dismissing these objections, Gandhi said what matters is not the color but its content. "The BJP has objections to the red color of the book. We don't care about whether the color is red or blue," he stated.

Inclusion advocacy

Gandhi advocates for inclusion, criticizes BJP's terminology

In his speech, Gandhi called for more adivasi, Dalit, and backward class representation in decision-making. He slammed the BJP's use of the word "vanvasi" for adivasis, claiming it shows their intention to keep them in jungles without rights. "Adivasis are the first owners of the country and have the first right on jal (water), jungle (forest), and zameen (land)," he asserted.

Denial

Congress denies distributing blank copies of Constitution

The BJP has leveraged the blank-book controversy to attack the Congress's position on the Constitution and reservation policies. However, Congress leaders have refuted allegations of distributing blank copies of the Constitution, claiming that only blank notebooks were distributed at a recent event in Nagpur. "The whole of India knows that BJP and RSS are the enemies of the real Constitution," they said.

Condemnation

Congress President condemns PM Modi's 'blank' Constitution remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned PM Modi's remarks about the "blank" Constitution. Kharge noted that PM Modi had gifted a similar book to former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. With both parties now positioning themselves as defenders of the Constitution, the issue has become a focal point in their campaigns ahead of the Maharashtra polls on November 20.