In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent parliamentary session, PM Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him "balak buddhi" and accusing him of creating drama for sympathy.

Modi also referred to the Congress party as a "parasite," sparking backlash from opposition leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused Modi of insulting the mandate and being dictatorial.

Amidst the heated exchange, Modi also referenced a popular movie dialogue, implying Gandhi was not up to the task. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Controversy over Modi's remarks on Gandhi

Akhilesh responds to Modi's 'balak buddhi' jibe at Rahul

By Chanshimla Varah 02:36 pm Jul 03, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 135-minute speech in Lok Sabha, in which he called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "balak buddhi" (childish mind). Yadav said that the ruling party is using all this rhetoric so that no one asks questions about the controversy surrounding NEET. "Those saying balak buddhi are balak (children) themselves...There are balak in the government who are still not able to understand the country's problems," he said.

Speech details

Allegations, movie references in PM's speech

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Tuesday, PM Modi called Gandhi "balak buddhi" accusing him of linking Hindus with violence and making false claims in Lok Sabha. PM Modi said Gandhi of creating drama to gain sympathy, adding, "Laments of 'balak buddhi' went on...A new drama was rolled out to gain sympathy." At one point, Modi said the Congress had devolved into a parasite party that ate its allies' votes.

Yadav's response

Akhilesh Yadav responds to Modi's "Balak buddhi" comment

In his speech, PM Modi also mentioned a corruption case involving Gandhi and an incident where the new leader of opposition had walked across the Treasury benches to hug him. Further, he used a popular dialogue from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, "Tumse na ho payega," implying that Gandhi was not up to the task. PM Modi's speech saw continuous slogan-shouting from opposition members, who demanded that a Manipur MP be allowed to speak.

Opposition response

Congress and allies react to Modi's remarks

Many opposition leaders were also quick to react to PM Modi's address after the session—including Mallikarjun Kharge—who criticized PM Modi for referring to the Congress as a "parasite." Kharge stated, "You have insulted the mandate. Understand the sentiments of the people, give up dictatorship...The way you mentioned 'Tumse Na Ho Payega'...140 crore Indians said the same thing to your government in this election!" He also mentioned that Modi had earlier used the term "parasite" for farmers during 2020-21 protests.