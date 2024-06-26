In brief Simplifying... In brief Om Birla, from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, has been elected as the Lok Sabha speaker, marking a rare contested election for this position.

NDA's Om Birla wins rare contest for Lok Sabha speaker

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:37 pm Jun 26, 202412:37 pm

What's the story The first election for the Lok Sabha speaker in almost 50 years took place on Wednesday, following failed negotiations between the government and the opposition over the deputy speaker's position. The ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate Om Birla won the election, becoming the fourth person to serve a second term. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance had put forth eight-time MP K Suresh as its candidate.

After election

PM, LoP congratulate Birla

Following Birla's election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and said he looks forward to the speaker's guidance for the next five years. "Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy...The previous Lok Sabha passed several path-breaking legislations under your leadership," Modi told Birla while addressing the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, also extended wishes to Birla and accompanied him to the chair along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi.

Polling process

Speaker elected by a simple majority

The speaker is elected by a simple majority, based on the number of MPs present and voting. However, seven MPs—five from the opposition and two Independents—have not taken oath and did not vote. These MPs include the Congress's Shashi Tharoor and the Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha. It is not yet known why the oath of some of these leaders is pending.

Speaker's election

Major parties issued three-line whips for speaker's election

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA—supported by key allies like the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United)—holds 293 votes in the 543-member House. The INDIA bloc has 236 members and expected support from small parties and independents. Major parties had issued three-line whips for the speaker's election on Wednesday at 11am.

Rare election

Row over speaker election explained

With this, Birla is set to become the first speaker since Balram Jakhar in 1985 to serve two full terms. Notably, the INDIA bloc had said it would support Birla and requested the deputy speaker's post in line with parliamentary convention. However, the BJP leadership did not commit to this arrangement, prompting the opposition to contest the elections. The NDA hit back, accusing the opposition of putting pre-conditions.

History

Elections for speaker's post held 3 times before

Elections for the speaker's position have taken place three times before: in 1952, with a contest between GV Mavalankar and Shankar Shantaram; in 1967, with Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy facing Shankar Shantaram More, Tenniti Vishwanathan, and Jagannatharao Joshi; and in 1976, during the Emergency, with Baligram Bhagat against Jagannath Rao. In each instance, the ruling party's candidates, Mavalankar, Bhagat, and Reddy, were victorious.