By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:28 pm Feb 19, 202403:28 pm

What's the story The Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Monday that it is willing to allocate 15 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, according to the NDTV. Seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and other alliance partners continue in various states amid reports of fractures within the opposition bloc. To recall, in 2019 elections, the Congress secured only one Lok Sabha seat in UP.

Akhilesh sets condition for participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that he will only participate in the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," if the Congress accepts the 15-65 seat-sharing offer. "We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists. When the seat-sharing is done, Samajwadi Party will participate in their Nyay yatra," said Yadav. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's yatra, currently on its 37th day, is expected to enter Amethi on Monday.