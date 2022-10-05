Politics

Mulayam Singh Yadav critical, put on life-saving drugs: Samajwadi Party

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 05, 2022, 05:04 pm

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly having respiratory issues and was being watched over by specialists in internal medicine.

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been put on life-saving medications on Wednesday as his condition is said to be critical, the party said. His condition deteriorated in the morning, a day after he was taken out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following improvements. He has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, since August 22 and underwent dialysis also.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yadav is known to be one of the finest politicians in India, with a career spanning over 50 years.

He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms and even served as the Minister of Defence (1996-98) under prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.

A stalwart of Indian politics, he founded Samajwadi Party in 1992.

Statement What did Samajwadi Party say?

"According to the hospital authorities, Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," SP said in a press release. The party announced the development on its official Twitter handle while referring to the medical bulletin by the hospital.

Twitter Post SP supremo shifted to ICU again

मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन :



Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists. — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 5, 2022

Treatment Yadav was admitted to hospital after his oxygen levels dropped

As per reports, oncologists have been treating Yadav since August 22. On Sunday, his oxygen levels dipped slightly, but doctors later said he was out of danger, the Hindustan Times reported. His son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. At around 9:00 pm, Akhilesh also spoke to party supporters gathered outside the hospital.

Details Yadav facing several respiratory issues

The 82-year-old politician was hospitalized for a few days but was moved to ICU on Sunday as his condition worsened, according to India Today. On Monday, it was reported that he was stable and doing well, but the hospital stated earlier today that his health was serious. Yadav was reportedly having respiratory issues and was being watched over by specialists in internal medicine.