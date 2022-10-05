Politics

Getting 2024 battle-ready: KCR to launch national party today

Getting 2024 battle-ready: KCR to launch national party today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 05, 2022, 11:01 am 3 min read

The national party by KCR will likely fight elections in several states besides 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is all set to launch his national party on Wednesday as he is eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to reports, the party's name would be Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti. Notably, KCR spent months establishing himself as a national leader--traveling states to engage with anti-BJP politicians.

Context Why does this story matter?

KCR, who is eyeing a key role in national politics with the third front in mind, has been meeting chief ministers and prominent leaders of several states.

In April, he hinted at floating a national party on the 20th formation day of the TRS.

The political experts saw his action as a symbol of protest against the Centre's apathy toward Telangana.

Plan Crucial meeting to finalize the strategy

On Sunday, KCR met with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents of his party for a luncheon to finalize the national party's launch strategy, NDTV reported. The leaders also decided on the party's name and the mahurat (auspicious time) for its launch, it said. The party expected to be called Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti will be officially launched today at 1:19 p.m.

Goal KCR's national ambitions against BJP, Congress since 2018

KCR has stated repeatedly in many venues that the foundation of a national party and the development of its programs will take place very soon. He has been pursuing his national goals with the traditional attack line that both the BJP and Congress have failed the nation since 2018. Currently, he is preparing for a direct political battle with the BJP.

Election The national party to fight state elections as well

According to reports, the party is expected to run in assembly elections in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi and the Munugode by-polls, which are scheduled for November 4, would be the party's first election. KCR is also expected to reveal the agenda of his party after the meeting in Hyderabad in presence of the his party legislators, MPs, and municipal and panchayat representatives.

Information Party likely to keep car as its symbol

As per reports, the party wants to keep its electoral symbol of the car and its pink color. To boost the party's political clout, KCR has instructed party officials to go to several states to discuss Telangana's very successful social programs over the eight years.

Reaction KCR diverting his failures by launching national party: BJP spokesperson

According to BJP Telangana spokesman NV Subhash, KCR's entrance into national politics is only a ploy to shift attention away from his government's shortcomings. "A 12-seater aircraft worth Rs. 100 crores was bought for the new party. This is a famous illustration of how public money has been stolen. This will not be tolerated by the BJP," he said.

Quote 'Nothing new in parties coming and fading away'

"There is nothing new in parties coming and fading away. KCR once said that the apocalypse is about to come and this is it," said Minister of Tourism G Kishan while mocking KCR's national plans.