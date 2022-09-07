India

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies of heart-attack; one-day state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies of heart-attack; one-day state mourning

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 07, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Katti collapsed in his Dollar Colony residence's bathroom on Tuesday night due to a heart attack.

In a shocking development for the political circles of Karnataka, Umesh Vishwanath Katti, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in Karnataka government, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. A veteran politician, the 61-year-old breathed his last on Tuesday night after a major cardiac arrest took his life. The state has declared one day of mourning for Katti.

Death Collapsed at home, died before reaching hospital

As per reports, Katti collapsed in his Dollar Colony residence's bathroom on Tuesday night due to a heart attack. While he was rushed to a private hospital, he reportedly did not have a pulse by the time they arrived there. As per fellow ministers, his death is a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to the Belagavi district, his hometown.

Information Here are more details about his death

Katti was brought to the Ramaiah Hospital at 10:30 pm. "He wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse...At 11:40 pm, we declared him dead...He already had a cardiac problem," Dr. Aruna Ramesh, Head of Emergency Services told NDTV. "He was a man of few words, has always been a people's man," Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN said.

Condolences Lost a close friend, says Bommai

Expressing grief over the death of a "close friend", CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant." The CM announced that Katti's body will be transported to Bagewadi Belagavi via air ambulance and the last rites will take place with full state honors. The state government also declared one-day mourning across Karnataka.

Twitter Post Pained by his demise, says PM Modi

Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2022

Life Who was Umesh Katti?

An eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly, Katti was born in the Belladbagewadi area of Belagavi district. He joined politics in 1985 after the demise of his father and served as a member of the Janata Party, Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), and Janata Dal (Secular), before finally joining the BJP in 2008, News18 reported. He often demanded statehood for the north Karnataka region.