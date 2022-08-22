Politics

I'm not here to be PM: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

I'm not here to be PM: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 22, 2022, 08:19 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal also defended his Deputy Manish Sisodia who is facing corruption charges in liquor policy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made a concerted effort to downplay a potential direct confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming he was not after the top position in the country. However, reports said, he is campaigning in Gujarat with the bold goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in PM Modi's home state.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi administration and BJP-led central government are at odds over several issues, especially the allegations relating to the recently dropped liquor policy.

The policy, which went into effect in November 2021, privatized the sale of alcoholic drinks in the capital.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently due to charges of corruption.

Statement What exactly did Kejriwal say?

"We're not here for such posts. I just want to make India the No. 1 country," he said, in response to a query that whether he wanted to be PM. Kejriwal also backed his deputy Sisodia, who is under a CBI investigation over Delhi's now-rescinded liquor sales policy. He accused the BJP of using central agencies to attack political opponents.

Quote 'Opponents being arrested for Gujarat elections'

"I am hearing Manish Sisodia may be arrested in three-four days. Who knows, I may also be arrested. All this is being done for Gujarat elections," the AAP chief said.

Elections Campaigning for Gujarat elections

Kejriwal is in the state for a two-day tour ahead of the elections later this year. He is accompanied by Sisodia as he begins his campaign for the Assembly Election. Notably, AAP was founded by members of the seminal 2011 India Against Corruption campaign. They entered politics with remarkable back-to-back victories in Delhi. This year they scored a surprising victory in Punjab.

Details Kejriwal on national scene

Despite losing the 2014 general election in Varanasi to PM Modi, Kejriwal has been forthright about his party's national ambitions. Following a mostly insignificant campaign in the country's most politically important state, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this year - tempered by the Punjab victory and a tepid result in Goa - the AAP has set its sights on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.