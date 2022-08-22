Politics

BJP offered to shut cases if I rolled over: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia hit out at PM Narendra Modi saying that all he thought of was who to send the CBI and ED to in Kejriwal's cabinet.

Booked along with several excise officials over alleged corruption in excise policy, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed BJP had contacted him to join the party saying all cases against him would be closed. He sent out a tweet saying all cases against him were false and he won't bow down as he is a Rajput, and a descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI had raided Sisodia's house on August 21 regarding corruption allegations in the Delhi liquor policy.

Allegations regarding the recently dropped liquor sale policy have triggered a dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who had asked for a CBI investigation.

Implemented in November 2021, the policy privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in the national capital.

Twitter Post Won't bow down, says Sisodia

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

Statement 'A company sending money to another is termed as proof'

In an interview to The Indian Express, he said that his crime was being the education minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. He questioned the manner in which the raids were conducted and the coherence of the figures being quoted by CBI. He said that some company transferring money to another company's account was termed as evidence against him.

NYT report 'Crackdown on our good work'

He claimed that good work was being done in the health sector, thus Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested. Referring to The New York Times report praising Delhi government's education model, he said that his house was raided the very same day the report was published. He said that let the investigation be carried out, nothing had been proven yet.

Raid Phone, computer seized, can't use WhatsApp

On being asked about his interaction with the CBI, he said that apart from searching his house, his phone and computer were confiscated along with some files. He said he was unable to use WhatsApp associated with his number. Hours after the raid at his house, a dozen top-level bureaucrats and 70 ad hoc DANICS officers were transferred.

Case What is the CBI probing?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: The new policy resulted in a massive loss for the public coffers. Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the Excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that as of August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.