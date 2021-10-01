Has Param Bir Singh fled India? Maharashtra government launches search

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 02:17 pm

The Maharashtra government has launched a search against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has confirmed that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is missing and the state government has launched a massive search to trace him. Singh is facing several extortion and corruption cases and is under the radar of multiple probe agencies. He may even have fled to Russia, reports claim. Here's more on this.

Quote

'If he went away, then it is not good'

"We have launched a search to trace Param Bir Singh. We are taking the assistance of the central government for the purpose," Patil told reporters. He said if Singh has fled to another country, it would "not be a good thing." He added that action could be taken against the former top cop for not taking permission from the government.

Quote

'No one can cross certain limits'

"Whether it is a minister, officer, or Chief Minister, there are limitations and without the permission of the Government of India, one cannot go outside the country. No one can cross these limitations," the Home Minister said.

History

Singh has been in limelight since Mumbai bomb scare case

Singh has been in the limelight since Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case this year. In February, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found parked near the residence of India's richest man and the owner of the car was later found dead. Singh was questioned over his handling of the case and links with suspended police inspector Sachin Vaze, the key accused in the case.

Allegations

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of corruption

Singh had also accused Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra Home Minister, of corruption during his tenure, which led to the latter's resignation. Deshmukh was accused of extorting money from bars, restaurants, and hookah parlors in Mumbai. He had allegedly asked police officials to collect Rs. 100 crore every month through illegal means. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter is underway.

Other cases

Singh facing several extortion cases, open inquiries

Singh himself is facing five First Information Reports (FIRs) and two open inquiries by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on extortion charges. He has been summoned multiple times by the state police and other probe agencies but has failed to appear. The Bombay High Court also recently dismissed a petition filed by Singh for quashing of two inquiries against him by Maharashtra government.