IKEA to launch first city store in Mumbai

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on Tuesday said that it is going to open its first-ever city store in India in Mumbai, which would be more accessible to its customers in the city. "After opening a large-format store in Navi Mumbai last year, IKEA is now opening a small city store at Worli, Mumbai, located at Kamala Mills," IKEA said in a statement.

"In line with IKEA's long-term commitment to Maharashtra and India, the Worli store will be first of its kind in India, following cities such as Paris, Moscow, and Shanghai. The Worli Store will be followed by a second city store in Mumbai," said IKEA IKEA said that it believes strongly in the Indian market potential and there will be further store openings next year.

IKEA said, "The city store format allows IKEA to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context, which is between 50,000-100,000 square feet, whereas the traditional big IKEA blue box, is typically 400,000-500,000 square feet." "The store in Worli will be 80,000 square feet and will open toward the end of 2021, complete with all safe shopping measures in place," it added.

IKEA India Market and Expansion Manager Per Hornell said Mumbai is one of our most important markets. "With our first IKEA India city store in Worli, we will continue to meet many more people in Mumbai with our beautiful, affordable and sustainable home furnishings solutions for creating a better everyday life at home," he added.

This store will be the third physical store that IKEA opens in India. IKEA had opened its first store in Hyderabad in 2019, followed by Navi Mumbai in December 2020, and the third large IKEA store is expected to open in Bengaluru next year.

The city store would have a restaurant and services such as personal shopper besides Click & Collect under its omnichannel landscape. Earlier this year, it launched the IKEA shopping app and has extended it to several cities as part of its omnichannel expansion. "IKEA has the ambition to meet 200 million people in India over next few years with an omnichannel approach," IKEA said.