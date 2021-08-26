Nagpur: Prostitution banned in red-light area for next two months

The Commissioner of Police of Nagpur has warned that those found flouting the orders would face legal action

Days after imposing Section 144 of CrPC in a prominent red-light area in Nagpur in Maharashtra following complaints of open solicitation by commercial sex workers (CSWs), the police have now issued a notification banning prostitution to be carried out in that area for the next two months, an official said on Thursday. Notably, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the notification on Wednesday.

Background

Section 144 was imposed in one area on August 11

Kumar warned that those found flouting the orders would face legal action. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in the Ganga Jamuna area on August 11 after residents complained about open solicitation by CSWs and other illegal activities. After that, sex workers had staged a protest and removed barricades put up by police restricting the entry of people to the area.

PITA

Notification was issued under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act

Police had also conducted house-to-house searches in the area, where around 500 to 700 sex workers operate. The notification was issued under Section 7(1)(b) of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), which bans prostitution in 200 meters surrounding several locations - mostly religious places and educational premises - for the next 60 days in the red-light area.

Places

Following places have registered offenses in last five years

Kumar said, "It has been brought to my notice that several offenses have been registered in the last five years under the PITA for carrying out prostitution in or around Balaji Mandir, Chinteshwar Mandir, Baba Kamlishah Dargah, Durga Devi Mandir, Sharda Devi Mandir, Radha Swami Satsang, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's Chinteshwar Hindi Primary School, Hindustan High School." These are located nearby the Ganga Jamuna area.

Details

Here is what Kumar said

Kumar said, "The premises within a distance of 200 meters from the above-referred places shall not be used for prostitution." "It is also hereby declared that violation of notification will attract prosecution against the violators under Section 7(1-A), Section 7(2)(a), Section 7(2)(b) and Section 2(c) of PITA and relevant sections of the law, depending upon nature of the violation," he added.

Information

A total of 188 brothels are located in this area

A police official said that a total of 188 brothels are located in this area. The city police have started sealing brothels located in the area. So far, two brothels have been sealed and a similar action is planned against seven more such places.