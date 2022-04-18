India

Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence: Police arrest 21 people; 2 minors apprehended

Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence: Police arrest 21 people; 2 minors apprehended

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 18, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Jahangirpuri after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession (Photo credit: Twitter/@arbabali_jmi).

The Delhi Police arrested 21 people on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly on Sunday, a day after communal clashes erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Two minors were also apprehended in connection with the violence that broke out after alleged stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti procession. According to cops, at least eight of the arrested have a criminal history—on charges ranging from rioting to murder.

Context Why does this story matter?

The situation in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri remained tense but under control after communal clashes erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Moreover, the Delhi incident came less than a week after communal violence in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand during Ram Navami processions last Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, similar clashes were also reported in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and Andhra Pradesh.

Police statement DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani on arrests of the accused

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was filed on Saturday under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 147 (rioting), among others, and provisions of the Arms Act. "In total, 21 persons have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended. Three firearms and five swords have been seized from the...accused persons," she stated.

Delhi Police The 'main conspirator' has been arrested: Police

The police said the preliminary investigation has found that one of the suspects, who works at a cell phone repair shop, is allegedly the principal conspirator who has a criminal history. The police also recovered a pistol from another accused, Md. Aslam (21), a Jahangiripuri resident. He reportedly used it to fire at Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena during Saturday's violence, which left nine people injured.

Arrests 'We made these arrests after ascertaining facts': Special Commissioner

Meanwhile, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner (Law and Order), dismissed claims of accused persons' families that arrests were made arbitrarily. "We made these arrests after ascertaining facts...like CCTV footage and human intelligence. We investigated this in a fair and professional manner and have taken action accordingly." Also, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, which will conduct the investigation with the district police's assistance.

BJP's action BJP leader blames illegal migrants, creating further tensions

Moreover, a peace (aman) committee meeting by the authorities in Northwest Delhi reportedly came to a halt on Sunday after a BJP councilor blamed "illegal immigrants" for the violence, leading to further tensions in the sensitive area. Tensions outside the Jahangirpuri Police Station also escalated on Sunday after BJP workers and women from the families of those arrested raised slogans against each other.

AAP's statement AAP blames BJP for the violence in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party earlier on Saturday blamed BJP for the violence. "Adesh Gupta (Delhi BJP chief) himself honored and felicitated eight goons who were arrested for vandalism." "When you yourself honor such goons, you send a message to the masses that you are on the side of violence." "Why is it that such violence...only happens when BJP organizes it [an event]?" it stated.