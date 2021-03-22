In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Lok Sabha on Monday approved a proposed law to give the central government more power over the national capital. The development is said to undermine the AAP government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who called it "an insult to the people of Delhi." Here are more details.

Details Lok Sabha passed GNCTD Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha has cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to amend the GNCT of Delhi Act, 1991, and redefines Delhi Government as the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G). It says the L-G's opinion "shall be obtained" on all such matters as may be specified by him before any executive action on decisions of the Council of Ministers.

Context AAP had secured landslide victory in 2020 elections

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won the 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi, bagging a whopping 67 out of 70 Assembly seats. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre—had won a meager three seats during the election. The AAP has notably often accused the BJP of trying to rule Delhi by proxy, through the L-G.

Quote BJP has cheated people: Kejriwal

Reacting to the news, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "The passage of the GNCTD amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi." "The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by the people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. The BJP has cheated people," the CM added.

Supreme Court Bill seen as attempt to circumvent Supreme Court's 2018 decision