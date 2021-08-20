Delhi Police Commissioner asks personnel to adopt latest technology

Asthana told officers that all ranks are free to raise their grievances and also give suggestions for the betterment of the police department

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the force's personnel to work toward making policing more people-friendly and adopt latest technologies to bring about greater efficiency, officials said. During a visit to areas under the Delhi Police's West Zone on Thursday, Asthana told officers that all ranks are free to raise their grievances and also give suggestions for the betterment of the police department.

Review

Asthana also reviewed community policing initiatives and other police works

"He also reviewed the law and order situation, community policing initiatives, and other police works of the West, Outer, Dwarka, Rohini, Outer North, and North-West police districts, which fall under the Western Zone," they said. "Police officers, while interacting with Asthana, highlighted several issues, including the need to improve wireless communication and give financial powers to station house officers," a senior official said.

Department

Officers should give their best for benefit of department: Asthana

"The police officers also highlighted several other issues like the need to implement three shifts and look into the problems of investigating officers in obtaining timely forensic science laboratory results," the official further added. "The commissioner has emphasized that the police officers should give their best for the benefit of the department," the official said.

Program

Asthana also asked the officers to patiently hear complainants

Asthana also asked them to patiently hear complainants and give them suitable solutions according to the law, according to the official. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, "During the program, the Commissioner of Police stressed on the need for an image makeover by way of change in attitude, and introduction of latest technologies in policing and identification of skills of police personnel."

Quote

Asthana promised to look into vital suggestions by officials: Goel

"He also promised to look into the vital suggestions given by the various officials for the welfare of staffers and improvement in the day-to-day functioning of field formations," Goel said.