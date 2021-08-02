Delhi records 52 dengue cases so far this year

Sixteen cases of Dengue were reported in the month of July

Fifty-two cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1 to July 31 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count was 56 in that same period. Sixteen cases were reported in the month of July, according to the report.

Cases

Vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 52 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 31 this year.

Distribution

Here is the month-wise distribution of cases

The month-wise distribution of cases is, January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 119 (2016), 185 (2017), 56 (2018), 40 (2019), and 31 (2020), according to the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now.

Information

Twenty-one cases of malaria, eighteen cases of chikungunya also reported

According to the civic report released on Monday, 21 cases of malaria and 18 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 31. Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they've contracted COVID-19.

Campaign

EDMC had launched campaign to raise awareness to prevent dengue

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on July 29 had cleared a proposal to create 710 posts of Dengue Breeding Checking (DBC) staff. On July 24, the EDMC had launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness on the prevention of dengue. Other civic bodies have also intensified their measures to prevent outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.