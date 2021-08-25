Delhi: Man arrested for trying to snatch three-year-old girl

A case was registered under Section 363 and Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a three-year-old girl from her mother when she was going to a chemist shop in Chandan Vihar in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Kundan Singh, a resident of Samaypur Badli, was caught at the spot by people and was later arrested by police, they said.

Details

The man is an acquaintance of the victim's family

Police said the man, a drug addict, was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. He is an acquaintance of the victim's family, they said. The incident took place on Monday night when the woman along with her child was going to a chemist shop in Chandan Vihar in Burari, police said.

Quote

Burari police received a call on Monday

"On Monday, we got a call at the Burari Police Station that a person was trying to kidnap a three-year-old girl at Chandan Vihar and that he has been apprehended at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Background

The woman pushed the accused away, raised an alarm

"When a police team reached the spot, the woman told that around 8:00 pm, Singh came to her house when she was going to the chemist shop with her three-year-old daughter," the officer said. Singh followed her and suddenly tried to take away the girl who was in her mother's arms. But she pushed him away and raised an alarm, the officer said.

IPC Sections

Case was registered under Section 363, Section 511 of IPC

The officer said, "A medical examination revealed that the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident." Police said, "When he tried to flee, people caught him and informed the police. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and Section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life)."