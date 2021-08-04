Delhi: Gangster who killed BJP leader found dead in Tihar

Initial investigation revealed that he was beaten to death by four persons

A 29-year-old Tihar jail inmate was found dead in his cell and his two cellmates were found injured on Wednesday morning, officials said. Ankit Gujjar, the dead inmate, was a gangster and was arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly killing Bhartiya Janta Party leader Vijay Pandit in Delhi. The other two inmates who were found injured are-- Gurpreet Singh and Gurjeet Singh.

According to The Indian Express, Gujjar was previously working for the Sunder Bhati gang and was arrested initially arrested in 2015 in connection with Pandit's murder case. Initial investigation revealed that he was beaten to death by four persons.

Gujjar had been in jail several times

According to the officials, Gujjar had been in jail several times. A senior police officer said, "We got a call around 9:15 am about the death of Tihar jail inmate, Ankit Gujjar, a resident of Khela village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaghpat, who was arrested in a 2015 murder case that was registered at Saket Police Station."

He was arrested in 2016, but was released in 2019

According to the officials, "He was again arrested by UP Police in 2016 but was released on bail in 2019. After coming out of jail, he started committing crimes with now jailed gangster Rohit Choudhary. He was carrying a reward of Rs. one lakh from UP and Rs. 25,000 in Delhi." He was arrested last year from Haryana's Jhajjar by Delhi Police Special Cell.

He was involved in 22 other cases

According to the police, Gujjar was involved in 22 other cases including eight of extortion and murder. His father alleged that Gujjar was murdered by jail officials after he refused to give them protection money.

Victim's father alleged that a jail official killed his son

"My son was lodged in Tihar jail for the last one year and he was beaten to death by the jail official. They were demanding Rs. 10,000 from him as protection money, but he refused to give and they started targeting him," Gujjar's father told The Indian Express. Notably, the Tihar jail administration is probing the role of the deputy superintendent in the murder.

Action will be taken as per inquest report, post-mortem report

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Inquest proceedings are being conducted in the matter by the metropolitan magistrate. Action will be taken as per Gujjar's inquest report and the post-mortem report." Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "Gujjar was found dead in his cell in Central Jail No.3 of Tihar. A judicial inquiry is on regarding the incident."