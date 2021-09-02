55-year-old woman shot at by son in Delhi's Mundka: Police

The injured woman, Roshini, is currently under medical observation

A 55-year-old woman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after she was shot at allegedly by her 35-year-old son following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said on Thursday. The injured woman, Roshini, is currently under medical observation. Police said the accused, Sandeep, is absconding since the incident took place on Wednesday night.

Details

The accused is currently unemployed

The accused is currently unemployed and earns a living from the rent from their village land. After the incident, he allegedly came out of his house shouting that he had shot his mother, a senior police officer said. "Around 9 pm on Wednesday, a PCR call was received at the Mundka Police Station regarding gun-firing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Inquiry

Injured woman was taken to hospital by a relative: DCP

"The injured woman was taken to the Action Balaji Hospital by a relative, Pardeep, who lives nearby, while her son is absconding," Singh added. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Sandeep is going through a marital dispute with his wife Ritu, who lives separately in Rohini. They've been married for over six years and have a five-year-old daughter who lives with Sandeep and his mother.

Quarrel

When quarrel began, woman locked his daughter to safeguard her

"When a quarrel began between Sandeep and his mother on Wednesday night, the woman managed to lock his five-year-old daughter inside the bathroom to ensure that she doesn't get harmed if the situation goes out of control," the officer said. He then allegedly opened fire at his mother and came out of the house shouting about his act of firing, he added.

Other details

A case under appropriate sections has been registered

Before the incident, the accused had also called up his brother-in-law in Haryana, informing him about his intention to kill himself or someone else. His brother-in-law had tried to calm him down. A case under appropriate sections has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause and exact sequence of events, police said.