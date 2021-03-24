The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared a controversial proposed law to give more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), a representative of the Centre. The Bill is said to undermine the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Several parties—including the Indian National Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, and Samajwadi Party—opposed the Bill and staged a walkout.

Details Rajya Sabha passed GNCTD Amendment Bill

The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to amend the GNCT of Delhi Act, 1991, and redefines Delhi Government as the L-G. It says the L-G's opinion "shall be obtained" on all such matters as may be specified by him before any executive action on decisions of the Council of Ministers.

Opposition AAP to move Supreme Court

The Bill was passed after two days of chaos in the Rajya Sabha, with the Opposition calling it anti-democratic and unconstitutional. The Opposition has been demanding that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta had earlier said in a tweet that the party will move the Supreme Court if the Bill is passed.

CM 'Sad day for Indian democracy'

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "RS passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy." "We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," he said. Kejriwal had earlier called the Bill "an insult to the people of Delhi."

Context AAP had secured landslide victory in 2020 elections

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won the 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi, bagging a whopping 67 out of 70 Assembly seats. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre—had won a meager three seats during the election. The AAP has notably often accused the BJP of trying to rule Delhi by proxy, through the L-G.

