West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh has invited criticism for his controversial comment on state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh had said on Tuesday that if Banerjee wanted to flaunt her injured leg, she should have worn "bermudas, not a saree." Mahua Moitra, an MP from Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), slammed Ghosh, calling him a "pervert." Here are more details.

Comment 'Wear bermudas. Everyone can have a good look'

Addressing a rally at Purulia yesterday, Ghosh had said, "The plaster was cut and then a crepe bandage was put. And now she is displaying her leg to everyone." Ghosh said Banerjee is dressed in a saree, but one of her legs was exposed. "If you want to display your legs, wear a pair of bermudas," he said, "Everyone can have a good look."

Criticism 'These perverted depraved monkeys think they'll win Bengal?'

After Ghosh's remark, women leaders of the TMC voiced their outrage. Party MP Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "BJP West Bengal President asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing 'Bermuda' shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"

Quote 'Shocking words, once again'

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, "It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers- he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again!"

Context Banerjee has been campaigning in wheelchair since Nandigram incident

Earlier this month, Banerjee had sustained injuries on her leg when she visited Nandigram to file her nomination for the upcoming state elections. The CM had alleged that she was "pushed by four-five people" while the TMC claimed a threat to her life, crying conspiracy. Banerjee has since been campaigning for the election in a wheelchair, using her injuries to project determination.

Election When will elections be held in West Bengal?