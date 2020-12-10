Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home was allegedly attacked by a mob of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Thursday. The BJP leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which rules the Union government. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering the attack on Sisodia and his family. Here are more details.

Details 'BJP goons entered my house; tried attacking my wife, kids'

Sisodia tweeted on Thursday, "Today, in my absence, BJP goons broke into my house and tried to attack my wife and kids." "@AmitShah Yes, if you lost in politics in Delhi today, will you tackle us this way?" Sisodia asked. He also shared CCTV footage of the alleged incident where a mob is seen rushing past the security and forcibly entering his residence.

You can watch the CCTV footage here

आज बीजेपी के गुंडे मेरी ग़ैरमौजूदगी में मेरे घर के दरवाज़े तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और मेरे बीवी बच्चों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की. @AmitShah जी आज आप दिल्ली में राजनीति में हार गए तो अब इस तरह से हमें निपटाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/aDwjz6DR3B — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2020

Quote Amit Shah getting Sisodia's family attacked: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi—who also shared the video—said in a statement, "Due to political differences, Home Minister Amit Shah is getting Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's family attacked." "Seeing CCTV footage, do you think anyone will be arrested? The Delhi Police (which falls under the ambit of the Union government) is seen escorting 'BJP goondas' & making way for them to break the house gate."

Information 'Police allowed goons to enter Sisodia's home'

Atishi also tweeted, "Attack orchestrated on the family of DyCM @msisodia in the late morning today by @AmitShah - who sent BJP gundas with protection of @DelhiPolice to the DyCM's residence. CCTV footage clearly shows @DelhiPolice standing aside and letting BJP goons enter DyCM's home."

Twitter Post 'Black day in Delhi's political history'

This is a #BlackDay in Delhi’s political history that the Home Minister is now using his party goons and @DelhiPolice to attack the family of @AamAadmiParty leader and DyCM @msisodia in his absence from his residence



Is this how @AmitShah will resolve political differences? — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) December 10, 2020

CM Kejriwal condemns 'systematic, organized, and violent attack'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, "I strongly condemn the systematic, organized, and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" According to NDTV, the BJP's Delhi unit has refuted the allegations, claiming that their protest was peaceful.

Information Six people arrested so far

Meanwhile, based on the allegations, the Delhi Police said it has arrested six persons. It said, "After AAP alleged that BJP workers entered Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house while holding a demonstration outside his residence in Delhi, police have arrested six people in the case."

Related news Yesterday, Kejriwal had claimed he was placed under 'house arrest'