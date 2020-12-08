In a sensational claim which may start another political slugfest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former alleged on Tuesday that Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest, a charge denied by Delhi Police, which is governed by the Centre. AAP claimed this development was linked to Kejriwal's visit to the Singhu border yesterday.

Background Why did Kejriwal visit the Singhu border?

Kejriwal visited the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against three controversial farm laws, to review the preparations. The protest has notably entered its thirteenth day today. If there were any doubts left about AAP's alliance in the farmers v/s Centre battle, Kejriwal's visit confirmed that he stands with the former. His party is also supporting today's Bharat Bandh, called by farmers' organizations.

Quote Came here as a sevadar: Kejriwal

"Our party, MLAs, and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar.' AAP supports December 8's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," Kejriwal had said yesterday.

Aftermath AAP alleged Kejriwal's visit irked Centre, sparking his house arrest

Meanwhile, hours after Kejriwal's visit dominated headlines, AAP said that his actions allegedly miffed the BJP-led Centre, hence, he has been put under house arrest. A tweet by the party read, "BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence. (sic)"

Allegations Barricades have been put near his residence: AAP

The party also alleged that the Union Home Ministry got three mayors of Delhi to protest outside Kejriwal's residence, prompting police to put up barricades near his house. AAP said no one has been allowed to leave or enter his house. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj went as far as saying that MLAs, who went to meet the CM, were thrashed by cops.

Response This allegation is false, said Delhi Police

However, AAP's claims were quickly junked by the Delhi Police, which put a picture of Kejriwal's residence on its Twitter handle. "This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all, (sic)" DCP North Delhi tweeted, tagging L-G Anil Baijal.

Twitter Post The allegations and police's response can be read here

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

Quote Farmers are being used for political gains: Gambhir

Separately, taking a dig at Kejriwal, BJP's Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Farmers are just being used as an excuse when the CM is actually eyeing power in Punjab. Only Arvind Kejriwal can lock himself inside his house and shout house arrest."

