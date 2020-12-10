Stones were pelted today at the vehicles of BJP President JP Nadda and National General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya in West Bengal. The two were on way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers, in what is seen as a preparation for 2021 Assembly polls. The latest incident prompted Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh to write to Home Minister Amit Shah. Here's what went down.

Series of events Dramatic videos showed what exactly happened

In a clip, Nadda was seen sitting inside the car and pointing toward the marks on the vehicle, as onlookers filmed the incident. As per reports, protesters, whom BJP supporters claim are aligned to ruling Trinamool, also tried blocking the road which Nadda's car had taken. Separately, Vijayvargiya's car was also attacked. One dramatic visual showed that a brick landed inside the vehicle.

Twitter Post The clip can be viewed here

Stone pelting on @KailashOnline vehicle in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Ik8CDQr6jD — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) December 10, 2020

Statement Bengal police failed once again: Vijayvargiya

Sharing a clip of the incident, Vijayvargiya tweeted that the Bengal administration had already been notified about Nadda's plans. "But once again the Bengal police failed. Trinamool's goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car in front of the police near Siracaul Bus Stand," he said. The street Vijayvargiya took was dotted with Trinamool supporters, with many waving the party's flag.

Twitter Post His tweet can be viewed here

Quote Felt like we weren't in own country: BJP leader

"I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country," Vijayvargiya said.

What he said Safe because was traveling in bulletproof car: Nadda

Addressing workers at South 24 Paraganas, Nadda claimed there was not a single car in the convoy, that wasn't attacked. "I am safe because I was traveling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," he said. Drumming up support for his party, Nadda said the lotus will bloom next year.

Response Bengal Governor criticized the incident, Ghosh wrote to Shah

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was alarmed at the reports. "As a constitutional head, I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission," Dhankhar tweeted. Shah reportedly asked for a report on the incident and Ghosh wrote to him. The latter alleged there was no police presence.

Quote Allegedly, mob was present at BJP office in Kolkata

"At our party office at Hastings, Kolkata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks, bamboos, etc. demonstrating raising black flags. Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans," Ghosh wrote in a letter to Shah.

Trinamool's take Meanwhile, Trinamool blamed BJP's anti-social elements