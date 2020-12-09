Farmers protesting against three new agricultural laws they fear would corporatize farming have rejected a government proposal to amend the laws. The proposal was sent after 13 leaders of farmer unions and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting last night. The proposal had offered amendments to address farmers' concerns, however, some farmer leaders stood firm on their demand for a complete rollback.

Details 'Will block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways on December 12

At the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border protest site, Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal said, "We reject the government's proposals." Farmer leaders said that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on December 12, according to ANI. They also threatened to gherao the ruling BJP's offices on December 14. The farmers called upon other farmers to reach Delhi and join the protests.

Protests What are farmers' concerns with the laws?

For months, farmers have protested against the three farm laws passed in September. The protests intensified two weeks ago as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a police crackdown. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by corporations.

Information Proposed amendments focused on protesters not demanding rollback of laws

Now, the key amendments in the government's proposal to farmers were aimed at a number of unions along with the protesters who were not adamant on repealing the bills and have been pursuing reasonable demands, government sources had told India Today.

Details What were the amendments in the proposal?

According to India Today, the proposal had assured that APMC and free-market mandis would have the same tax rate. The farm laws had proposed that free-market mandis would not have taxes. The government had further proposed a farmers' tribunal or court protection against corporates. Under the new laws, dispute resolution was only allowed at the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level.

The government had also reportedly proposed that open market traders would have to be registered with proper verification. Under the new laws, a trader could indulge in purchases based on a PAN card. In contract farming, nothing will happen to the farmer's land, the government had reportedly assured. In case the contractor takes a loan, the land would not be mortgaged.

Information Government had given assurance on MSPs

The government had also assured that the MSPs will continue. The government was also ready to withdraw the stubble burning and electricity ordinances. It had further proposed withdrawing FIRs and cases filed against protesting farmers and union leaders.

