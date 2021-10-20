SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence

The Supreme Court of India will today hear a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed the lives of eight people. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was registered based on a letter written by two advocates. Violence had erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month during a farmers' protest.

Details

What does the plea seek?

UP-based lawyers Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda had written a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, seeking a time-bound CBI probe into the incident. "Action should also be taken against the guilty officials and the Minister and his relatives involved in the incident," their letter read. They had called the incident a "blow to the democratic process."

Incident

What had happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, violence had broken out in Lakhimpur Kheri. A convoy of cars mowed down protesting farmers, killing four of them. In the ensuing unrest, four more people, including members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a local reporter, were thrashed to death. Farmers allege Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was involved though they have denied that charge.

Information

Minister's son is among 10 arrested so far

Ashish was arrested days after a case of murder was filed against him. He is currently in police custody. At least nine others have also been arrested in connection with the violence, including a local BJP leader who was seen at the scene of crime.

Hearing

SC had earlier slammed UP Police's handling of the case

During the last SC hearing on the issue, a bench led by CJI Ramana had criticized the UP Police's handling of the case. "The allegation is of 302 (murder). Treat him the same way we treat other persons," it had said about the accused. The court also noted that a CBI inquiry is not the solution. "For reasons you know...because of persons."

Other details

'Waited till 1 am': CJI on delay in report

Earlier in the day, the top court slammed the UP government for a delayed filing of status report on the Lakhimpur case investigation. "We waited till 1 am last night but nothing was filed," CJI Ramana said. "You have examined 44 witnesses so far out of 164. Why not more?" the court asked, asking UP government to file a fresh report before October 26.