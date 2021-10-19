What is leading to heavy rains and flooding across India?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 07:41 pm

What is causing heavy rains and flooding across India this October?

Several parts of India continue to receive heavy rainfall even though it has been weeks since the end of the monsoon season. There is flooding in states like Kerala and Uttarakhand, leading to deaths and loss of property. National capital Delhi also recently saw one of its wettest days in decades. But what is causing this unusually heavy spell of October rains?

Details

Several low-pressure systems active across India

Experts say a combination of factors, including a delayed monsoon and the development of low-pressure areas at several places, has caused the ongoing heavy rainfall. Last week, two low-pressure systems were active simultaneously, one each over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal regions. That led to severe weather in Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and West Bengal

Cause

Delayed withdrawal of monsoon

The monsoon season typically withdraws completely by early October. However, this year, that process began on October 6 against the normal September 17. Even though the monsoon has withdrawn from the Western, Northern, Central, and Eastern India areas, it is still active in the southern peninsula. This is responsible for heavy rains in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Information

Delhi receives record-breaking rainfall this October

Between Sunday and Monday, Delhi had received 87.9 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest October day for the city since 1901. With 94.6 mm rain, this October has already been the fourth wettest so far.

Situation

Dozens have died in rain-related incidents across India

Heavy rainfall battered Uttarakhand for the third day in a row, causing landslides in several parts of that state. At least 22 people have died there and several others remain trapped. Meanwhile, in Kerala, 28 people have been killed due to landslides and flash flooding. Further, there are traffic disruptions and road blockades in states like Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Future

Heavy rain expected in the coming days

The weather department has predicted heavy rain across north Indian states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. A low-pressure over Northern Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal will bring heavy rain in West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Bihar until Wednesday. Heavy downpour is also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Wednesday.