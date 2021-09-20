Delhi reported 53 new dengue cases in last one week

Till September 18, 87 dengue cases were recorded, which is about 41% of the cumulative cases

At least 53 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi in the last week, taking the total count of dengue cases this year to 211, according to a civic report. Notably, till September 18, 87 dengue cases were recorded, which is about 41% of the cumulative cases. Moreover, 158 cases of dengue were recorded till September 11 this year.

Dengue cases

In August, 72 new dengue cases were reported

The number of dengue cases for the January 1 to September 18 period is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 217 in that same duration, according to the report by different municipal corporations across Delhi. Meanwhile, 72 cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report.

Dengue cases

Following is the month-wise, year-wise distribution of dengue cases

The month-wise distribution of cases are—January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16). In the previous years, the cases in the same period were— 1,375 (2016), 1,465 (2017), 343 (2018), 217 (2019) and 172 (2020), according to the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, the report said.

Vector-borne diseases

Eighty-six cases of malaria, 44 cases of chikungunya also reported

According to the civic report, 86 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 18 this year. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Quote

Dengue cases in Delhi are under control: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had told reporters last week that the dengue cases reported in the national capital till date are "under control" and the Delhi government is alert and prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease.

Anti-dengue campaign

Anti-dengue campaign will be further intensified: Jain

Jain also said the government's anti-dengue drive, 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute is running for the last two weeks to raise awareness on its prevention, and it will be further intensified. Meanwhile, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan had alleged that the Delhi government was playing "campaign politics" when it came to the fight against vector-borne diseases.

Information

NDMC chairman directed officials to conduct awareness campaign

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain, recently held a meeting with the officials of the public health department on the prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, and had directed them to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under NDMC.