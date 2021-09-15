South Delhi Mayor criticizes Kejriwal government over anti-dengue campaign

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday termed Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign an eyewash

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi government was playing "campaign politics" when it came to the fight against the vector-borne diseases and termed its anti-dengue drive an "eyewash." The senior BJP leader in the party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at a press conference, claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "taking credit" in controlling vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

Details

At least 158 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi

At least 158 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue till now, according to an SDMC report released on Monday. "The Delhi government is playing campaign politics as their anti-dengue drive, 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute is just an eyewash in the fight against vector-borne diseases," the mayor alleged.

Campaign

Campaign first began in September 2019, carried forward in 2020

Suryan sought an explanation from Kejriwal as to "how vector-borne diseases can be controlled through advertisements?" The campaign, 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute was started by Kejriwal in September 2019 and carried forward in 2020. Sources in the Delhi government said that the drive this year was started on August 29, however, no inauguration or publicity was done for it.

Quote

Kejriwal wants to take credit for SDMC's works: Suryan

Suryan claimed that the Delhi chief minister wanted to take credit for works done by the SDMC on controlling the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, while the civic body is "working on ground level." The allegation comes ahead of the civic elections due in 2022.

Background

Over 57L houses have been inspected so far: Suryan

"A total of 1,130 DBC (dengue breeding checking) workers and 1,300 field staff, among others are active on ground in the fight against dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. A total of 57,78,889 houses have been inspected out of which, mosquito-breeding was found at 37,552 houses, till date," Suryan said. The SDMC is the nodal agency among the civic bodies for controlling vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

Further details

'Money spent on advertisements should be allocated to civic agencies'

Deputy Mayor Sharma alleged that the Delhi government is spending huge amounts of money on advertisements, while the same should be allocated to the civic agencies, so that additional measures on the ground, could be initiated. Leader of House Sehrawat said that 31,143 notices have been issued, and legal action has been initiated against 2,867 violators.

Quote

Nearly 21L handbills have been distributed: Sehrawat

In all four zones, 5,355 banners have been displayed, 6,999 charts and 4,55,210 stickers have been put up, while nearly 21 lakh handbills have been distributed, Sehrawat claimed.