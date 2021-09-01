Delhi: Nearly 100 dengue cases this year; 45 in August

At least 97 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1 to August 28 period in the national capital is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 107 in the same duration.

Details

Dengue cases are usually reported between July and November

Forty-five cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report, which is about 46 percent of the total reported cases. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Information

Here is the month-wise distribution of dengue cases

According to the civic report issued by municipal corporations, 97 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 28 this year. "The month-wise distribution of cases are—January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), and July (16)," it said.

Details

45 cases of malaria have also been reported so far

"In the previous years, cases in the same period were— 487 (2016), 604 (2017), 107 (2018), 92 (2019), and 78 (2020). However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now," the report said. According to the report, 45 cases of malaria and nearly 26 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year.

Information

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by persistent high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.

Awareness campaigns

Officials have been directed to conduct awareness campaigns

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain last week had held a meeting with the officials of the public health department on the prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Jain had directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.