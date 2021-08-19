Coronavirus: India reports 36K+ cases; active infections hit 149-day low

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 12:36 pm

Kerala contributed nearly 60% of India's new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases, with Kerala contributing nearly 60% of the day's total fresh infections. The number of active cases dipped further to a 149-day low, reaching 3.64 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to a record high of 97.52%. Researchers say the R number, which indicates transmission, has now also fallen below one. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.23 crore; 4.33 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,23,22,258 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,33,049. So far, 3,15,25,080 patients have recovered, while 3,64,129 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 36,401 new infections, 39,157 more discharges, and 530 fresh fatalities. 56,64,88,433 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 5,132 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,196 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 21,427 new cases and 18,731 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,365 new cases and 1,558 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,797 new cases and 1,908 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,433 new cases and 1,815 recoveries.

Transmission

R number drops below 1 for India, Kerala

India's R number for COVID-19 has been steadily falling and it now stands below one. An R number of one indicates that one infected person will infect one other person on average; it reflects the rate of transmission of a disease. India's R number has fallen to around 0.9, researchers said, adding that the figure has dropped below one in Kerala after seven months.

Vaccines

Booster to be recommended; vaccines for kids by next month

Separately, India is expecting a COVID-19 vaccine for children by next month, said the chief of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV, Pune), Dr. Priya Abraham. At least two indigenous vaccines have undergone or are undergoing trials in India. In another interview, Dr. Abraham said the booster vaccine dose will definitely be recommended in India in the future.