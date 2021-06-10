Kerala woman, 'missing' for 11-years, found living nearby with lover

A woman in Kerala, believed to have gone missing 11 years ago, has been found living just 500 meters from her parents' home.

A woman in Kerala's Palakkad district disappeared in her own neighborhood. Believed to have gone missing as an 18-year-old some 11 years ago, she has now been found living just 500 meters from her parents' home in the Ayalur village. She apparently spent the past decade in a single room with the man she loved, without anyone finding out. Here's their story.

Details

Sajitha found after partner left home recently

Sajitha, now around 29, was finally found after her partner, 34-year-old Alinchuvattil Rahman, recently left home and the two secretly shifted to some other village. Just earlier this week, Rahman's elder brother Basheer spotted him, which led to them finding the couple living together. Police produced them before a court, which has since allowed them to live together.

Disappearance

She had left her home in February 2010

Sajitha had left her home one night in February 2010, apparently walked into Rahman's house, and ended up living there for over a decade. Cops had launched a search back then but could not find her. Her family had given up on finding her ever. "Everyone thought she might have eloped with someone to Tamil Nadu," a police official has said.

Other details

Rahman had a separate room, kept it locked

Rahman had a separate room, kept it locked, and would never let anyone in, according to Basheer. All this while, Sajitha reportedly kept herself entertained with a small television set in the room and would even dry her washed clothes there. She would only go out at night through a window to relieve herself as there was no attached toilet.

Details

Couple often had the house to themselves through days

Meanwhile, Rahman, who is reportedly a house painter and electrician, had fit an automatic lock to the room. He also kept some electric wires outside the door, from which his family members even received shocks on a few occasions. While his family members went out for work daily, he worked irregularly - hence the couple often had the house to themselves through days.

Details

They feared backlash because of different religions, cops say

Sajitha and Rahman kept their relationship a secret in fear as they had different religions, said Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar A. "Their story sounds unusual, but we took the couple to Rahman's house and they told us how Sajitha had lived secretly in a single room for all these years," Kumar said, according to The Indian Express.