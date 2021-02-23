Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 02:11 am

India on Monday reported more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.01 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 70 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,518. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,10,05,850 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,385 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,10,05,850 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,385 deaths, 1,50,055 active cases, and 1,06,99,410 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,10,15,883 cases and 1,56,519 deaths till Monday night. Over 10.71 million have recovered. 1,14,24,094 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Monday and a total of 3,07,238 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 21,06,094 total cases, 51,806 deaths, 19,99,982 recoveries. Kerala: 10,36,869 total cases, 4,105 deaths, 9,77,012 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,48,466 total cases, 12,299 deaths, 9,30,087 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,339 total cases, 7,167 deaths, 8,81,582 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,48,724 total cases, 12,466 deaths, 8,32,167 recoveries. Delhi: 6,38,028 total cases, 10,901 deaths, 6,26,086 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,869 total cases, 8,716 deaths, 5,91,787 recoveries.

Key updates 2.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 5.2K fresh infections

Kerala reported 2,212 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.8% with 38,103 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 5,210 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 7.1% with 73,165 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 274. The tally has climbed to 3,11,159, including 3,806 deaths and 3,04,355 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 128 more cases; 148 fresh infections in Bengal