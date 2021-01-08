India on Thursday reported 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.41 million cases. At least 230 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,50,626. The Centre has urged the state governments of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal to maintain a "strict vigil" and take "prompt action" to arrest the recent spike in infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,03,95,278 COVID-19 cases, 1,50,336 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,03,95,278 COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,336 deaths, 2,28,083 active cases, and 1,00,16,859 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,04,14,130 cases and 1,50,626 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 10 million.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 19,58,282 total cases, 49,897 deaths, 18,56,109 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,24,898 total cases, 12,131 deaths, 9,03,629 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,84,171 total cases, 7,125 deaths, 8,74,223 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,23,986 total cases, 12,200 deaths, 8,04,239 recoveries. Kerala: 7,95,933 total cases, 3,234 deaths, 7,28,060 recoveries. Delhi: 6,28,838 total cases, 10,644 deaths, 6,14,026 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,90,844 total cases, 8,452 deaths, 5,70,605 recoveries.

Key updates 5K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.7K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,051 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.3% with 60,613 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,729 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.7% with 65,182 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 1,010. The tally has climbed to 2,86,596, including 3,454 deaths and 2,74,283 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 486 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.58 lakh