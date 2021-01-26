Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 02:28 am

India on Monday reported roughly 9,000 coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in over seven months. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 10.67 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.8%. Meanwhile, at least 110 more patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,53,644. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,06,67,736 COVID-19 cases, 1,53,470 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,06,67,736 COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,470 deaths, 1,84,182 active cases, and 1,03,30,084 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,06,77,691 cases and 1,53,644 deaths till Monday night. Over 10.34 million have recovered. 150 people have tested positive for the mutated strain in India, government data showed. Meanwhile, 19,50,183 people have been vaccinated in India.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 20,10,948 total cases, 50,815 deaths, 19,15,344 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,36,426 total cases, 12,200 deaths, 9,17,361 recoveries. Kerala: 8,93,639 total cases, 3,624 deaths, 8,19,156 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,066 total cases, 7,149 deaths, 8,78,528 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,35,280 total cases, 12,320 deaths, 8,18,147 recoveries. Delhi: 6,34,072 total cases, 10,813 deaths, 6,21,565 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,98,907 total cases, 8,624 deaths, 5,83,470 recoveries.

Key updates 3.3K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 1.8K fresh infections

Kerala reported 3,361 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.8% with 30,903 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 1,842 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 3.6% with 50,403 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 482. The tally has climbed to 2,97,108, including 3,630 deaths and 2,88,582 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 148 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.68 lakh