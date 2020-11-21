A 38-year-old dentist was murdered on Friday afternoon at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. She was brutally attacked with a knife by a man who entered the house on the pretext of recharging the cable connection. Her two children, aged eight and four, were also attacked. They have survived. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested by the police. Here are more details.

Details The incident took place around 4 pm on Friday

According to the police, the horrific incident took place around 4 pm on Friday. Dr. Nisha Singhal, reportedly a private practitioner, was attacked with a knife and had her throat cut. Her husband, Dr. Ajay Singhal, is a surgeon and was on hospital duty at the time of the crime. Dr. Nisha was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Details The accused was arrested this morning

The police said that the accused, identified as one Shubham Pathak, was looking to rob the house. Cupboards in the house were found opened by the police. In fact, he remained inside the house for over an hour after attacking Dr. Nisha and her children, cops added. Shubham was identified with the help of CCTV footage, and arrested this morning.

Reaction Former CM Akhilesh Yadav expressed anger over the incident

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed anger and attacked the government over the incident. He tweeted, "The state is shocked by the incident in Agra...The BJP government is busy defending corrupt officials and creating false cases against Opposition leaders. The state, instead of focusing on advertising itself on television, should focus on reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Akhilesh Yadav

आगरा के एक व्यस्त रिहायशी इलाके में एक महिला डॉक्टर के घर में घुसकर गला रेतकर उसकी हत्या किये जाने की घटना से प्रदेश स्तब्ध है. भाजपा सरकार भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों को बचाने व विपक्षियों को झूठे मुक़दमों में फँसाने में लगी है.



सरकार टीवी पर प्रचार की जगह, उप्र में अपराध पर विचार करे. pic.twitter.com/QabKkC4rt0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 21, 2020

Similar incident Just months ago, another doctor was found murdered in Agra