The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a "cow cabinet," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday. The cabinet will work toward the protection of cow cattle, as well as their promotion. Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had also passed an ordinance penalizing cow slaughter with jail terms up to 10 years and fines up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Details Animal Husbandry, Forest, Revenue departments to be included in cabinet

Chouhan tweeted on Wednesday, "It has been decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state." "Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the cow cabinet. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa."

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे।



पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

Recent news Yesterday, MP government announced plans to introduce 'love jihad' law

The announcement comes a day after the state government had unveiled plans to introduce a law against 'love jihad'—a term used to describe a marriage between a Muslim man and a woman of another religion for religious conversion. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told reporters on Tuesday that non-bailable charges would be applicable for 'love jihad'.

Quote 'Love jihad' bill to have provision to nullify marriages: Minister