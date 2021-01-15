Czech automaker Skoda has launched the 2021 version of its Superb sedan in India. It comes in two trims- Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). As for the highlights, it looks similar to the outgoing model but features a refreshed cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Superb: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Superb looks similar to the outgoing model, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs that double up as turn indicators. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,841mm, and a ground clearance of 156mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Superb draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 188hp of maximum power, and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Superb's Sportline trim gets a 3-spoke steering wheel with 'Sportline' badging, and Alcantara sports seats. Meanwhile, the L&K comes with Coffee Brown/Stone Beige leather upholstery, a dashboard with piano black inserts, 2-spoke steering wheel with 'Laurin & Klement' inscription, and a 360-degree-view camera with park assist function. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, and Type-C USB ports are also present.

Information What about the pricing?