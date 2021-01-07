Last updated on Jan 07, 2021, 06:35 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Czech automaker Skoda has revealed that the production version of its Vision IN-based compact SUV in India will be called Kushaq.
The company claims that the name has been derived from the Sanskrit word 'Kushak', which implies king or emperor.
It will have an eye-catching look and shall draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Skoda Kushaq will be built on the company's MQB A0 IN platform. It will have a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, a wide central air dam, and a muscular bonnet.
The vehicle will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
There will be sleek headlamps with indicators beneath them, and wrap-around L-shaped taillights for lighting.
The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to manual and automatic gearbox choices. However, the power and torque figures are yet to be disclosed.
The Skoda Kushaq will get a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel.
The compact SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel, offering support for the latest connectivity options.
A rear-view camera, multiple airbags, and ABS with EBD should be there to ensure the safety of the passengers.
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV will be launched in India by mid-2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh. The new ANB compact sedan, new-generation Octavia, and Skoda Kodiaq TSI petrol will also arrive in the coming days.
