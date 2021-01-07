Last updated on Jan 07, 2021, 05:50 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Jaguar will launch its first electric car in India, the I-Pace in 2021. It will be offered in S, SE, and HSE trims.
In the latest development, the four-wheeler has arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Mumbai, for testing and validation.
As for the highlights, the sporty-looking car will have a feature-packed cabin, and shall be powered by a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.
The India-bound Jaguar I-Pace shall feature a honeycomb pattern grille, a sloping bonnet, a wide central air-dam, and sleek LED headlamps.
The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It will be offered in 12 colors including Caldera Red, Yulong White, and Santorini Black.
Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,990mm, and a ground clearance of 174mm.
The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace will have a spacious cabin with 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, 380W Meridian sound system, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.
The SUV will house an Interactive Driver Display and a touchscreen infotainment system.
For passengers' safety, there will be a 3D Surround Camera, a Driver Condition Monitor, and Animated Directional Indicators.
Jaguar I-Pace shall come with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors and a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will deliver a combined output of 394hp of power and 696Nm torque.
The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 45 minutes using a 100kW fast charger.
Meanwhile, the car shall sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, and deliver a driving range of over 480km.
The pricing and availability details of the Jaguar I-Pace in India will be revealed at the time of launch this year. As far as its pricing is concerned, it should carry a tag of around Rs. 1 crore.
