Jaguar will launch its first electric car in India, the I-Pace in 2021. It will be offered in S, SE, and HSE trims. In the latest development, the four-wheeler has arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Mumbai, for testing and validation. As for the highlights, the sporty-looking car will have a feature-packed cabin, and shall be powered by a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

Exteriors Jaguar I-Pace: At a glance

The India-bound Jaguar I-Pace shall feature a honeycomb pattern grille, a sloping bonnet, a wide central air-dam, and sleek LED headlamps. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It will be offered in 12 colors including Caldera Red, Yulong White, and Santorini Black. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,990mm, and a ground clearance of 174mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace will have a spacious cabin with 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, 380W Meridian sound system, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. The SUV will house an Interactive Driver Display and a touchscreen infotainment system. For passengers' safety, there will be a 3D Surround Camera, a Driver Condition Monitor, and Animated Directional Indicators.

Engine Power and performance

Jaguar I-Pace shall come with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors and a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will deliver a combined output of 394hp of power and 696Nm torque. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 45 minutes using a 100kW fast charger. Meanwhile, the car shall sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, and deliver a driving range of over 480km.

Information What about the pricing?