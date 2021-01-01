Last updated on Jan 01, 2021, 11:44 am
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Jeep India is working to unveil its facelifted Compass SUV in the country on January 7. Ahead of the official event, the car has been spotted testing on the roads, giving us a glimpse into its exteriors and interiors.
It will come with a new LED lighting setup, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and a reworked grille.
Here's our roundup.
The Jeep Compass (facelift) features a chrome-covered 7-slat grille, silvered skid plates, and a refreshed bumper with integrated air vents.
It also gets sleeker headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs, new fog lights, and wrap-around taillights.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and new alloy wheels.
The India-specific Jeep Compass (facelift) will come with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 173hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Jeep Compass (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.
Six airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras are available for the passengers' safety.
It also has a 'floating' 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UConnect 5, and voice recognition.
The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Jeep Compass in India will be announced during the launch event on January 7. However, for reference, it carries a starting price-tag of $23,916 (roughly Rs. 17.6 lakh) in the US.
