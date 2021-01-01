Jeep India is working to unveil its facelifted Compass SUV in the country on January 7. Ahead of the official event, the car has been spotted testing on the roads, giving us a glimpse into its exteriors and interiors. It will come with a new LED lighting setup, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and a reworked grille. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The Jeep Compass (facelift) features a chrome-covered 7-slat grille, silvered skid plates, and a refreshed bumper with integrated air vents. It also gets sleeker headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs, new fog lights, and wrap-around taillights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and new alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Jeep Compass (facelift) will come with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 173hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Jeep Compass (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras are available for the passengers' safety. It also has a 'floating' 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UConnect 5, and voice recognition.

Information How much will it cost?