These deals are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000.

Czech automaker Skoda is offering attractive year-end offers on its popular sedan, the Rapid, in India.

The Skoda Rapid has a clean and minimalist design language. It features a chrome-finished 'butterfly grille' with a wide air dam, a chiseled bonnet, a sloping roofline, as well as wrap-around taillights.

On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a ground clearance of 116mm.