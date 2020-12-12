Last updated on Dec 12, 2020, 03:43 pm
Written byMudit Dube
Czech automaker Skoda is offering attractive year-end offers on its popular sedan, the Rapid, in India.
These deals are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000.
Here's recalling the Skoda Rapid.
The Skoda Rapid has a clean and minimalist design language. It features a chrome-finished 'butterfly grille' with a wide air dam, a chiseled bonnet, a sloping roofline, as well as wrap-around taillights.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a ground clearance of 116mm.
The Skoda Rapid is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 108.4hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Skoda Rapid has a dual-tone cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The sedan packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, it has provisions like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
Skoda has discontinued the entry-level Rider trim of the Rapid. With this line-up rejig, the sedan now starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the Rider Plus MT variant and goes up to Rs. 13.29 lakh for the top-tier Monte Carlo AT model (all prices, ex-showroom).
