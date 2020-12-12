As part of an 'Electrifying Subscription Offer,' Tata Motors has reduced the subscription cost of its Nexon EV in India. The new plan offers the XZ+ trim at a starting price of Rs. 29,500 per month in Delhi/NCR and goes up to Rs. 34,700 per month in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. To recall, the subscription offer was introduced in August this year.

Ownership model A detailed look at the subscription package

The Nexon EV's subscription offer, currently available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, ranges from 18-36 months. The plan offers benefits like insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance, doorstep delivery, and an EV charger for home/office. As part of the new subscription package, you get a monthly usage of 2,500km, and will have to pay a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs. 50,000.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV has a compact yet sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal air dam, and silver-colored skid plates. The SUV is flanked by eye-catching alloy wheels and blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, as well as roof rails. For lighting, the car gets projector headlights and LED taillamps.

Information Power and performance

The Nexon EV is fueled by 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The combination delivers 127hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds, has a top-speed of 120km/h, and delivers a range of 312km.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Tata Nexon EV offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leatherette seats, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it has provisions like twin front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, power door locks, and a central locking system.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?