Last updated on Dec 12, 2020, 12:04 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byMudit Dube
As part of an 'Electrifying Subscription Offer,' Tata Motors has reduced the subscription cost of its Nexon EV in India.
The new plan offers the XZ+ trim at a starting price of Rs. 29,500 per month in Delhi/NCR and goes up to Rs. 34,700 per month in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
To recall, the subscription offer was introduced in August this year.
The Nexon EV's subscription offer, currently available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, ranges from 18-36 months.
The plan offers benefits like insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance, doorstep delivery, and an EV charger for home/office.
As part of the new subscription package, you get a monthly usage of 2,500km, and will have to pay a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs. 50,000.
The Tata Nexon EV has a compact yet sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal air dam, and silver-colored skid plates.
The SUV is flanked by eye-catching alloy wheels and blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, as well as roof rails. For lighting, the car gets projector headlights and LED taillamps.
The Nexon EV is fueled by 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The combination delivers 127hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds, has a top-speed of 120km/h, and delivers a range of 312km.
Tata Nexon EV offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leatherette seats, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, it has provisions like twin front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, power door locks, and a central locking system.
Tata Motors had increased the prices of its Nexon EV in October this year. The mid-tier XZ+ and top-end XZ+ LUX variants became costlier by Rs. 26,000 while the base model saw no change.
Presently, Nexon EV starts at its old launch price of Rs. 13.99 lakh, while the XZ+ and XZ+ LUX models cost Rs. 15.25 lakh and Rs. 16.25 lakh, respectively.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.