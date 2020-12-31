Tata Motors is all set to unveil the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz in India on January 13. Now, the company has released a teaser video of the hatchback on its social media channels. As for the highlights, it will come with a 'Turbo' badging, a new blue color, and the Nexon's 1.2-liter turbocharged engine. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Have a look at the teaser

Exteriors Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

The Tata Altroz Turbo will look similar to the standard model, with a 'Marina Blue' paintwork, housing a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a wide air dam, along with 'Altroz' lettering and a 'Turbo' badge on the rear side. For lighting, there will be projector headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from Nexon's 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to deliver 110hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Tata Altroz will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It will also come with quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, there will be twin airbags, parking sensors, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the price?