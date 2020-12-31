Last updated on Dec 31, 2020, 04:43 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors is all set to unveil the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz in India on January 13. Now, the company has released a teaser video of the hatchback on its social media channels.
As for the highlights, it will come with a 'Turbo' badging, a new blue color, and the Nexon's 1.2-liter turbocharged engine.
Here's our roundup.
Turbocharge your way in 2021#ComingSoon #TheGoldStandard #HappyNewYear2021 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/LupgiX7ZtQ— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) December 31, 2020
The Tata Altroz Turbo will look similar to the standard model, with a 'Marina Blue' paintwork, housing a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a wide air dam, along with 'Altroz' lettering and a 'Turbo' badge on the rear side.
For lighting, there will be projector headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights.
The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from Nexon's 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to deliver 110hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.
The Tata Altroz will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and keyless entry.
It will also come with quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For passengers' safety, there will be twin airbags, parking sensors, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Tata Altroz Turbo will be revealed during the launch event on January 13, 2021. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
