Mahindra is expected to introduce the facelifted TUV300 Plus SUV sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car was found testing on the roads, revealing its design and features. As per the spy shots, it will house dual-tone interiors, power windows, a blacked-out grille, and new alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mahindra TUV300 Plus (facelift): At a glance

The updated Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to feature a black grille with slats, a reworked front bumper, a wide trapezoidal air dam, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. For lighting, it will house halogen headlamps, new sleeker foglamps, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, B-pillars, and new alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Mahindra TUV300 Plus will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine which is tuned to churn out 118hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus will likely offer a beige and black 9-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, brushed silver accents, and a dual-tone steering wheel. It will also have a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. There will also be enhanced safety options, including engine immobilizer, crash sensor, seat belt reminder, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?